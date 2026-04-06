Iran grateful to Russia and Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid

The Iranian Red Crescent Society thanks Azerbaijan, Russia and six more countries for the humanitarian aid provided to Iran, Under-Secretary General for International Affairs and International Humanitarian Law at Iran's Red Crescent Society Razieh Alishavandi said.

"In addition to local potential, assistance sent by countries is being used. Iran expresses its gratitude to these countries, states, and peoples," Razieh Alishavandi said.

According to her, so far, humanitarian aid has been sent to Iran from Azerbaijan, Russia, India, China, Dagestan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iraq.

Alishavandi noted that humanitarian aid was sent to the country via land borders, Trend reported.

The official added that Iran has not appealed to any international organization or country for humanitarian aid, and the countries have provided assistance to Iran voluntarily.