Iran holds diplomatic consultations with Russia and China

The Islamic Republic, at the deputy foreign minister level, discussed with the Russian and Chinese ambassadors the results of the Iranian-American meeting in Oman and the potential for dialogue with the US on a new nuclear deal.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Head of Iranian Diplomacy, responsible for legal aspects of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, spoke about the consultations with official representatives of Russia and China in Tehran.

The diplomat emphasized that the talks with Russian Ambassador Alexey Dedov and Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu were organized after the first meeting in 9 months between the US and Iran in Muscat, Oman. The diplomats discussed the progress and prospects of renewed Iranian-US dialogue.