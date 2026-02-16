Iran may halt uranium enrichment

Sources report Iran's readiness to halt uranium enrichment. This issue was discussed by representatives of the Islamic Republic during conversations with regional diplomats.

Iran may pause uranium enrichment, sources familiar with the Iranian-US negotiations report.

According to the Wall Street Journal, representatives of the Islamic Republic proposed halting uranium enrichment and transferring some of its stockpiles abroad as part of discussions on its nuclear program.

Sources note that Russia is among the countries to which Iran is willing to transfer part of its highly enriched uranium stockpiles. Most of these stockpiles are believed to be currently buried under the rubble of nuclear facilities damaged during attacks by the US and Israel carried out last summer.