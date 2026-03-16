Iran not considering diplomatic settlement of conflict

The Iranian authorities said they are ready to continue military operations for as long as necessary and are currently not focusing on finding diplomatic ways to resolve the ongoing conflict in the region.

A senior official of the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that the country is prepared to conduct military operations for as long as required, Trend reported.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The IRGC announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.