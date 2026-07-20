Israel believes Iran moves nuclear centrifuges into Pickaxe Mountain

Israeli intelligence believes Iran moved thousands of uranium-enrichment centrifuges into tunnels deep inside a mountain last fall, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. and Israeli officials.

According to the report, Israel has told the U.S. that its intelligence shows Tehran made the move last fall, following the 12-day war in June 2025, during which the U.S. deployed B-52 bombers to strike Iran’s underground nuclear facilities.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said that “Pickaxe is a possible target for a nice big fat shot right near the front door.”

CNN reported earlier this month that satellite imagery showed trucks going in and out of the facility at Pickaxe Mountain, possibly indicating that Iran is working to rebuild its nuclear facilities.