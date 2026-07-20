Lavrov arrives in Manila to attend ASEAN events

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Philippine capital, where he will take part in events hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

From July 21 to 23, the Russian foreign minister will participate in a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in the Russia-ASEAN, East Asia Summit (EAS), and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) formats.

The Russian diplomat will traditionally hold a series of meetings with counterparts from different countries on the sidelines of the ASEAN events. Lavrov's meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is being worked on.