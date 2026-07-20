Azerbaijan, Germany become strategic partners

A signing ceremony for German-Azerbaijani documents was held today in the German capital. One of these documents was a joint declaration establishing a strategic agenda for the bilateral partnership between the countries.

Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who is visiting Germany, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz signed the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany.

The parties also signed a Joint Declaration on the Establishment and Activities of the Azerbaijan-German Business Council, which will focus on developing economic cooperation between the two countries, AZERTAC reports.