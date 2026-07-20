Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until US strikes on Iran end - report

Tehran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping or issue permits for vessel passage as long as the United States continues strikes against Iran, the Fars news agency reported, citing a source.

"The situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not change until the US stops its hostile actions," the source said.

The latest escalation began on July 8, when the U.S. carried out strikes on Iran for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the same day that the ceasefire with Iran was over. Tehran responded by targeting U.S. facilities across the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan.