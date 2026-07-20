Russia retains lead in fuel exports to Turkey

Russia remained the top supplier of crude oil and petroleum products to Turkey in May, outstripping Kazakhstan and the United States, as Ankara sourced more than 40% of its fuel needs from Moscow.

Russia exported 1.65 million metric tons of crude and refined products to Turkey in May 2026, preserving its leading position among suppliers, according to data from Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

Kazakhstan ranked second with 515,700 metric tons - a distant margin of more than threefold - while the U.S. rounded out the top three with 348,900 metric tons, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

Turkey's hydrocarbon demand remains strong and continues to grow. In May, the country imported 4.09 million metric tons, a 2.97% increase year-on-year, while crude oil imports reached 2.67 million metric tons, up 7.29%.

Domestic gasoline sales climbed 11.43% to 522,000 metric tons, jet fuel consumption jumped 33.73%, and marine fuel rose 45.2%. Diesel was the only segment to contract, with demand slumping 15.73% to 845,900 metric tons.