EAEU to trade with Mongolia

Starting tomorrow, the trade agreement between the EAEU and Mongolia will come into effect. Eurasian Economic Union suppliers will be able to supply a wide range of goods to the Mongolian market without barriers.

The temporary trade agreement between the EAEU and Mongolia will come into effect tomorrow, July 22, the Eurasian Economic Commission reminded.

"Starting from this date, customs duties on 367 commodity subheadings will be eliminated or reduced for each party, representing approximately 90% of total trade turnover,”

- the EEC statement reads.

The document removes all existing duties on trade transactions and simplifies other restrictions on trade in a wide range of products.