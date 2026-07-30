Vestnik Kavkaza

Emergency medical department opens in Shusha

Emergency medical department opens in Shusha
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

An emergency medical department has opened in Shusha, the healthcare organisation TƏBİB reported.

The statement clarified that the Shusha emergency medical department had previously operated in Baku. It has now been relocated to Shusha.

The department provides round‑the‑clock care, with doctors responding to emergency calls using two ambulances.

"Measures are being consistently taken in various regions of the country to establish new stations and branches and increase the number of active teams",

TƏBİB said.

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