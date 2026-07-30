Construction of Aghdam-Khankendi railway nearly half complete

Azerbaijan Railways has reported that construction work on the Agdam-Khankendi railway line is progressing, with 44% of the project already completed, the company's press service said.

Design work for the line is 90% complete.

The company said it is moving at a rapid pace to finish construction and improvements in the near future.

"Construction of the railway and bus station complex in Khankendi continues at an accelerated pace",

Azerbaijan Railways said.

The complex will include two railway platforms and 12 bus stops.

Conceptual designs for the Askeran and Khojaly stations have also been completed, the press service added.