Vestnik Kavkaza

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia up 45 percent

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia up 45 percent
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia increased by 45% in the first half of 2026, reaching nearly $575 million, according to official data.

Azerbaijani exports to Georgia rose by 52% to $502 million, while Georgian imports to Azerbaijan grew by almost 9% to $72 million.

Trade with Georgia accounted for just over 2% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover, with exports to Georgia making up 3% of Azerbaijan's total exports.

In the first six months of the year, Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover reached $24.7 billion, up 1.1% year‑on‑year.

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