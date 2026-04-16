Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran thanks Azerbaijan for its support

Iran thanks Azerbaijan for its support
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to Baku for its support. Tehran also thanked other regional countries.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that Iran is grateful to Azerbaijan and regional countries for their support. He reminded about the conversation that took place between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"During the conversation, the leaders of the two countries decided to further develop and strengthen bilateral relations,”

– Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

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