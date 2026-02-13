Iran to remove all barriers to North-South project by late March, Pezeshkian says

Masoud Pezeshkian: Tehran will remove all barriers hindering the implementation of the North-South project by late March.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the Iranian authorities will remove all barriers hindering the advancement of the North-South project by the end of March. According to Pezeshkian, relations between Iran and Russia are strong, and Moscow and Tehran are bound by numerous agreements.

"Relations between Iran and Russia are strong, with numerous agreements being concluded and implemented. We will remove the barriers by the end of the year (according to the Iranian calendar, the end of the year falls on March 20, 2026 – editor's note), so that the desired railway route can be built and put into operation,”

– Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Moscow and Tehran are jointly implementing the Rasht-Astara railway project. The cost of the project is €1.6 bln.