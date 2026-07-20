Vestnik Kavkaza

Two men drowned in Ingushetia

Two men drowned in Ingushetia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The body of one of two men missing in a river was found in Ingushetia. The search for the second man is ongoing.

Two men have disappeared in a river in the Sunzhensky District of Ingushetia, the Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region reports.

The agency notes that local residents found the body of one of them.

"At 3:54 PM, the agency's duty shift received information that local residents had recovered the body of a 68-year-old man from the Assa River in the village of Nesterovskoye, Sunzhensky District. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated,”

– the EMERCOM press service informed.

The search is currently underway for the second man, born in 1987.

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