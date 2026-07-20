Pashinyan congratulated Burnham on his appointment as UK Prime Minister

Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Andy Burnham on his appointment as UK Prime Minister. The Armenian Prime Minister hopes to strengthen the dialogue between the two countries and friendship between peoples.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Andy Burnham, who has assumed the post of British Prime Minister. Pashinyan looks forward to further developing relations between Yerevan and London.

"I sincerely congratulate you on your appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. I look forward to working closely with you to deepen the strategic partnership between Armenia and the UK and to strengthen the friendship between our peoples,”

– Nikol Pashinyan said.