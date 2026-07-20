Pentagon faces funding shortages due to Iran war

The US military is experiencing depletion in funding due to the escalation of the conflict with Iran, US media reports.

Some Pentagon funds are severely depleted amid the ongoing war in Iran, the Washington Post reports, citing its sources.

According to the newspaper, funding could run out in just a few weeks.

"The Pentagon faces an urgent budget shortfall caused largely by the war in Iran, with some critical lines of funding set to run out within weeks even as President Donald Trump escalates the conflict with Tehran,”

– Washington Post