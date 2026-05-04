Istanbul hosts SAHA 2026 International Exhibition

Today, Türkiye's SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition opened its doors to visitors at the Istanbul Expo Center.

The event is organized by SAHA Istanbul, Türkiye’s and Europe’s largest defense, aerospace, and space industry cluster.

The fair will host visitors at the Istanbul Expo Center through May 9, Anadolu reported.

Held across a total indoor and outdoor area of 400,000 square meters, SAHA 2026 has allocated 20,000 sq m for outdoor exhibition space, making it one of the largest editions of the event to date.

More than 1,700 companies, including 263 international firms, and over 30,000 industry professionals from more than 120 countries are attending the fair.

A total of 203 new products will be introduced, and 164 signing ceremonies will be held during SAHA 2026. The event aims to raise the total value of export contracts from $6.2 billion recorded at SAHA 2024 to at least $8 billion this year.

A wide range of technologies will be showcased for the first time at SAHA 2026. Turkish drone giant Baykar will display MIZRAK, a nationally and indigenously developed smart loitering munition that draws attention with its range of more than 1,000 km and artificial intelligence-supported autonomous capabilities.

Baykar’s K2 Kamikaze UAV and Sivrisinek loitering munition will also be exhibited for the first time at SAHA 2026.

Turkish defense giant Aselsan will present five new products and six upgraded versions of existing products, bringing future national technologies together with the global defense ecosystem. The ALKA-KAPLAN HYBRID Directed Energy Weapon System Platform will also appear at SAHA 2026 with additional capabilities.

The fair hosts more than 140 official delegations, over 800 official delegation members, and more than 200 trade procurement delegation representatives.