Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia agree to hold joint military drills

Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia have agreed to hold joint military exercises and exchange expertise and defense technologies under a new defense pact, according to the Turkish outlet Türkiye.

The agreement, signed in Mecca, also provides for personnel exchanges, which will serve as an initial step toward deepening defense ties among the three countries. The joint drills are expected to help the nations enhance coordination for emergency response scenarios.

In addition, the parties intend to share military technologies as part of their cooperation in the defense industry. Under the accord, the signatories will also work on establishing an early warning mechanism.