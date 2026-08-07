US expects Israel to follow its Gaza requests - report

The U.S. administration expects Israel to follow its requests regarding the Gaza Strip despite statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Axios reporter and Israel’s Channel 12 correspondent Barak Ravid said.

According to a U.S. official cited by Ravid, the White House is "not bothered" by Netanyahu’s statements that Israel rejects the Board of Peace’s 15-point plan for the Gaza Strip and will not withdraw troops from the Palestinian enclave until the Hamas movement is disarmed.