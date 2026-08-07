Russia to increase jet fuel production in August

Russia’s Energy Ministry expects domestic aviation fuel production to increase by 4% in August of this year month-on-month, reaching the level of August 2025, the ministry reported.

"The Russian Energy Ministry reports that aviation kerosene production in August is expected to be at the level of August 2025, which is 4% higher than the level of July 2026," the report said.

Russia’s entire required volume of aviation kerosene consumption will be met by domestic production, with the supply-demand balance secured.

"The entire required volume of consumption will be met by the level of production, therefore, kerosene production and consumption are in balance, partly due to the use of Russian aviation fuel," the report said.

The ministry noted that it is monitoring the situation on an ongoing basis in conjunction with the Transport Ministry and the Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya).