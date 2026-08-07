Iran and Oman to create new mechanisms to monitor Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Oman have agreed to establish new mechanisms to ensure security in the Strait of Hormuz as part of talks on an agreement to manage the waterway, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"In line with the agreements reached, mechanisms will be established to oversee safe navigation, protect the environment and combat maritime crime," Baghaei said.

Speaking at a briefing, he added that appropriate fees would be charged for all services provided.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry described the talks with Oman positively, saying that they were proceeding productively and constructively.