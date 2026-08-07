Russia reorganizing its military bases in Syria

Syria and Russia have signed a memorandum of understanding on the future of Russian military bases in the Arab republic, the Syrian Foreign Ministry’s public relations department said.

"After a year and a half of negotiations, the future of the Russian military bases in Khmeimim and Tartus has finally been determined, with the sides signing the relevant memorandum," it said, according to SANA.

The ministry expressed hope that the document would "open a new chapter in relations between Russia and Syria".

Syria and Russia have agreed on transferring commercial sections at the port of Tartus to the Syrian side, the country’s General Authority for Ports and Customs said.