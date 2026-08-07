US to unblock Iran after transit through Strait of Hormuz restored - report

The United States plans to lift the blockade on Iranian ports immediately after an agreement is reached on the resumption of unimpeded shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, citing sources in the White House.

"Once the deal is announced to restore commercial shipping without impediments, the United States will lift the blockade of Iranian ports," a source said.

At the same time, the sources emphasized that further U.S. actions will be tied to Iran's fulfillment of its obligations to ensure shipping in the strait.