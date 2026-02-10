Justice Minister and Interior Minister resign in Turkey

Türkiye has announced a major reshuffle in senior judicial and administrative posts, with Akin Gurlek appointed as minister of justice and Mustafa Ciftci minister of interior, according to a presidential decision published on Wednesday.

The appointment decisions, signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, were published in the Official Gazette.

The requests for resignation submitted by Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya were accepted, the decree said, without giving a reason for their resignation.

Gurlek, the former chief public prosecutor of Istanbul, has been in the spotlight because of his rulings and investigations in several high-profile political cases.

Meanwhile, Ciftci has a background in regional administration, having served as the governor of Erzurum Province since 2023.