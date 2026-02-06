Kavelashvili proud of Georgian Olympic team

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili, currently in Italy, declared the pride of the entire Georgian nation for its Olympians currently competing in figure skating.

On Friday, Kavelashvili personally attended the opening ceremony of the Milan Olympics as well as the first figure skating competition.

"All of Georgia is proud that our flag is flying alongside such large and successful countries, and we sincerely hope that these Olympic Games will produce a historic result,”

– Mikheil Kavelashvili said.