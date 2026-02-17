Landmine explosion in Khojaly leaves ANAMA employee injured

Today, employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vasif Chobanov was injured by the explosion of an anti-personnel landmine during the performance of his duties in the Mukhtar village of the liberated Khojaly district.

The employee received various injuries to his left hand and face. Chobanov was evacuated to the district central hospital. His condition is satisfactory; there is no danger to his life.

Earlier, the agency noted that mine clearance operations covered nearly 700 hectares of land in February, neutralizing kore than 100 mines.