Lavrov and Rubio to meet on July 23

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he will have a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on July 23 in Manila.

A meeting has been agreed upon and will take place on the morning of July 23.

"The meeting has already been agreed upon. We met briefly with Marco Rubio yesterday at a reception and confirmed that it will take place tomorrow morning. I hope we will have the opportunity to inform you of our impressions," Lavrov said.

The meeting with Rubio will be "useful in any case", he noted.

The Russian FM arrived in the Philippine capital Manila on Tuesday to participate in a series of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.