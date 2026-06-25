Lebanon-Israel talks extended by another day - report

Delegations from Lebanon and Israel will continue discussions on a memorandum of intent in the security sphere, scheduled for signing on Friday, during talks in Washington, a source at the U.S. State Department told Asharq al-Awsat.

"The negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, with U.S. mediation, which were initially expected to conclude on Thursday, June 25, will continue for an additional day. The fifth round will resume on Friday morning," the source said.

The source underscored that the U.S. is helping facilitate efforts to achieve progress in resolving the conflict in southern Lebanon.

As previously reported by Al Hadath, as a gesture of good will, Israel may withdraw its troops from one or two areas in southern Lebanon that have been under occupation. At the suggestion of U.S. intermediaries, a "pilot zone" for Lebanese army units is planned to be established there.

During the experiment, Lebanese forces will have to demonstrate the ability to maintain control over the situation and counter potential incursions by Shiite organization Hezbollah. Its fighters must fully withdraw from the area south of the Litani River.