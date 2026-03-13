Vestnik Kavkaza

Media assess environmental impact of attack on Iran

Media assess environmental impact of attack on Iran
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Attacks on Iran's energy and military infrastructure have released large quantities of toxic substances into the atmosphere, potentially posing a health threat to millions of people in the region and lasting for decades.

The environmental impact of the US attack on Iran will last for decades and affect both Iran and neighboring Middle Eastern states, global media reports. The most serious of these impacts was the strike on oil storage facilities near Tehran, Doug Weir, head of the UK-based NGO Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS), told Bloomberg.

"We always see oil industry facilities targeted during conflicts, but rarely are they as close to a major city as in the case of Tehran,”

- Doug Weir said.

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