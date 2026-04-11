Vestnik Kavkaza

Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Christian community of Azerbaijan on Easter 2026

Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Christian community of Azerbaijan on Easter 2026
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official social media page on the occasion of Easter on April 12.

"I cordially congratulate the Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Easter, and wish strong health and happiness to our compatriots!" Mehriban Aliyeva said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holy Easter holiday.

335 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.