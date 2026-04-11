Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Christian community of Azerbaijan on Easter 2026

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official social media page on the occasion of Easter on April 12.

"I cordially congratulate the Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Easter, and wish strong health and happiness to our compatriots!" Mehriban Aliyeva said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holy Easter holiday.