More than 2 million people in Armenia to vote in parliamentary elections

According to Armenia's Central Electoral Commission (CEC), the number of eligible citizens who will be entitled to participate in the upcoming vote has now been calculated.

The Commission reported that 2,489,031 citizens are registered to cast ballots in the election.

The parliamentary vote is set for June 7. Earlier today, the Civil Contract party unveiled its candidates for the post of Prime Minister following the first round. The preliminary list includes the incumbent Prime Minister, as well as the ministers of Defence, Economy, Foreign Affairs, the Speaker of parliament, and several other senior officials.