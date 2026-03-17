NATO deploying more defences to Turkey

NATO is deploying another U.S. Patriot missile defence system to the southern Turkish province ​of Adana, where personnel from the United ‌States and other countries are located in the Incirlik Air Base, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Adana hosts Turkey's Incirlik Air Base, where personnel from the United ​States, Qatar, Spain, and Poland are located, as ​well as Turkish troops.

"In addition to national-level measures taken to ‌ensure ⁠the security of our airspace and our citizens, another Patriot system, commissioned by Allied Air Command in Ramstein/Germany, is being deployed in Adana, in addition ​to the ​existing Spanish ⁠Patriot system stationed there," the ministry said.

Turkey, which has ​NATO's second-largest army and neigbhbours Iran, said ​last week the alliance had deployed a Patriot ⁠system to its southeastern Malatya province, near a ​NATO radar base, as part of steps to boost ​air defences against missile threats from the Iran war.