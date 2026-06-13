National Salvation Day marked in Azerbaijan today

Today, on June 15, Azerbaijan is celebrating the National Salvation Day.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on the occasion of the National Salvation Day on his social media accounts.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva also shared a post on her official social media page on the occasion of the National Salvation Day.

Exactly 33 years ago Heydar Aliyev was elected Chairman of the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan. In 1997, the Azerbaijani parliament included June 15 to the calendar as the National Salvation Day of Azerbaijan. Since then, Heydar Aliyev's return to power has been celebrated as the National Salvation Day.