Netanyahu returns to Washington for Iran talks

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu will return to the US to persuade Donald Trump to expand the agenda of negotiations with Iran.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the Israeli leader's plans to visit Washington in the middle of next week. The preliminary date for his visit to the White House is February 11.

The official topic of Netanyahu's second in two months visit to the US is Iran, particularly the prospects for a renewed Iranian-US dialogue on the nuclear deal.

According to Israeli officials, Benjamin Netanyahu insists on adding a reduction in the Islamic Republic's missile program to the Iranian-US negotiating agenda during his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu also plans to convince Trump of the need to force Iran to stop supporting the Axis of Resistance in Israel's neighboring states.

