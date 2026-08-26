Netanyahu says diplomatic deal with Iran impossible

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a diplomatic agreement with Iran was impossible under its current leadership.

The PM said he discussed the possibility of a diplomatic agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House several weeks ago.

"I doubt, however, that an agreement can be reached with that group there... I tell you - an agreement cannot be reached," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli PM said his conversation with Trump involved three possible approaches to Iran: pursuing a diplomatic agreement, resuming military action or tightening economic pressure.

He said he supported the third option and praised Trump for choosing to intensify economic pressure rather than immediately launching another major military campaign.

The Trump administration on Monday unveiled a new sanctions campaign against Iran dubbed "Operation Economic Outcast," expanding the threat of secondary sanctions against countries and companies doing business with Tehran.

Netanyahu welcomed the move, saying it reflected an option he had discussed with Trump to further isolate Iran economically.

"What President Trump did yesterday was tighten the siege on Iran," Netanyahu said.

The PM said Israel's confrontation with Iran was "not over" and affirmed that Israel's military campaign across multiple regional fronts would continue.