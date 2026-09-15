Saudi warplanes carried out over 50 strikes across Yemen

Yemen's Houthi group said on Tuesday that Saudi warplanes had carried out 52 airstrikes across five provinces over the past 24 hours, as cross-border hostilities between the two sides continued to escalate.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said that F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets carried out the strikes after taking off from air bases in the southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait and the western city of Taif.

According to him, the strikes hit the southwestern province of Taiz, northern Al-Jawf, central Al-Bayda, and the northern provinces of Saada and Amran. He alleged that schools, bridges, roads and other civilian infrastructure were among the targets.

The strikes followed Houthi missile and drone attacks on Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif on Monday, which the Saudi-led coalition said injured 13 civilians. The coalition vowed a "responsible and firm" response.

The cross-border escalation comes amid a Houthi offensive launched on Sept. 3 that has shifted front lines along Yemen's Red Sea coast. The group captured the strategic port city of Mocha on September 10 before advancing into the Bab al-Mandab area and seizing Mayun Island at the heart of the strait on September 11.