US and Israel hold private meeting to discuss Iran war

The military chiefs of Israel, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt held a meeting in Germany last week about the war with Iran and regional tensions, two Israeli officials told Axios.

The private meeting, organized by U.S. CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper, was the first such gathering since the U.S. and Israel launched their joint campaign against Iran in February, according to the report. The officials have previously held similar meetings.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir briefed his counterparts on “IDF operations on various fronts” during the meeting.

During the sit-down, Cooper reportedly told his counterparts that the U.S. military would not withdraw its forces from the region despite Iranian attacks on American bases, and briefed them on U.S. plans for expanding maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has tried to obstruct.

CENTCOM said it “hosted senior military leaders from eight nations during a scheduled conference in Germany. The leaders discussed opportunities for enhancing security cooperation in the Middle East.”