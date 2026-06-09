Netanyahu to run in Israel's next election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will run in Israel's next election, his right-wing Likud party said Wednesday.

In a brief statement, Likud said Netanyahu would "run in the upcoming elections," without elaborating.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu will run in the next elections," the party said.

Elections have not yet been officially announced, but they are required under Israeli law to take place by October.

The political pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu is intensifying. The PM faces criminal proceedings and has been skipping court hearings. The country’s president, Isaac Herzog, has ruled out a pardon for Netanyahu. The Israeli leader’s political fortunes are increasingly dependent on foreign policy gains, yet Tel Aviv has so far failed to secure a significant breakthrough with either Iran or Hamas.