Novak: Russia offers Saudi Arabia energy cooperation

Russia is prepared to offer Saudi Arabia its products and technologies in the field of oil and gas equipment, metallurgy, and a number of other industries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We propose a partnership in an area of particular importance for Saudi Arabia - the integration of advanced technologies in the energy sector and in mineral extraction, including the application of artificial intelligence solutions, as well as expertise and technologies for developing hard-to-recover reserves," Novak said.

According to him, Russia is also interested in partnerships on oil and gas technologies, and Moscow is ready to provide, among other things, the experience of its companies in applying AI solutions in the sector.