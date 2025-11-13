Operation Southern Spear: US declares war on drug cartels in Western Hemisphere

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the launch of Operation Southern Spear, stating it aims to dismantle narcoterrorist networks and combat drug trafficking toward the USA.

Hegseth emphasized that the Western Hemisphere represents an "American neighborhood" where the USA retains the right to protect its national interests and combat drugs "that are killing our people".

According to The Associated Press, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the largest US aircraft carrier, will be redeployed to the coast of Venezuela within a few days. It will form a strike group along with other warships, a nuclear submarine, and air units based in Puerto Rico.

This marks the first major U.S. military deployment in the region in decades.

Washington accuses Nicolás Maduro’s government of supporting drug cartels, with former President Donald Trump repeatedly vowing to end his rule. Previous U.S. operations have targeted drug-linked vessels in the area.