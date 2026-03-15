Over 1000 mines and munitions cleared in Azerbaijan in a week

More than 1,000 explosive devices were neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories last week, according to the country's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

Between March 10 and 15, demining operations led to the discovery and disposal of 323 mines - including 194 anti-tank and 129 anti-personnel devices - along with 724 items of unexploded ordnance.

The clearance work was carried out across multiple districts, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fizuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

A total area of 1,234.5 hectares was cleared of mines and explosive remnants during the reporting period.