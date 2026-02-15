Parties discuss electricity imports from Russia to Iran via Azerbaijan

Mostafa Barzegar, Director General of Europe, America, and CIS Countries Department at the Iranian Oil Ministry, stated that Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran are engaged in talks about the potential import of electricity from Russia to Iran through Azerbaijan.

The discussions are viewed as a step that could facilitate deeper cooperation across other sectors as well.

The Deputy Minister also addressed the ongoing discussions regarding Russian gas exports to Iran. The official stated that if a deal is finalized, Iran willreceive 55 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Russia. In the following phase, the supply will be expanded by an additional 55 billion cubic meters per year.

These discussions enhance the current trilateral initiatives aimed at establishing the North-South energy corridor, a project intended to unify the power grids of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran into a cohesive system.