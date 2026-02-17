Pashinyan leaves for US to attend Board of Peace session

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for the United States on a working visit, the Armenian PM's press secretary Nazeli Baghdasaryan said.

Pashinyan will participate in the inaugural session of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C. on February 19.

Armenia is among the founding member states of the Board of Peace, which was established under the chairmanship of U.S. President Donald Trump in January.

The creation of the Board of Peace was part of Trump's proposed plan to end the conflict in Gaza.