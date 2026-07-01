Pashinyan to attend Khamenei's funeral in Iran

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Iran on July 2 to attend the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the head of the Armenian government confirmed.

"Yes, I will travel tomorrow and return the same day. Naturally, meetings with the Iranian leadership are planned",

Pashinyan said.

Khamenei's farewell and funeral ceremonies are scheduled to take place from July 4 to 9. The main ceremony in Tehran will be held on July 4-6, followed by a funeral procession in Qom on July 7 and burial in Mashhad on July 9.

Ali Khamenei was killed in late February during US and Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.