Vestnik Kavkaza

Pashinyan to attend Khamenei's funeral in Iran

Pashinyan to attend Khamenei's funeral in Iran
© Photo: Boris Lutizade/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Iran on July 2 to attend the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the head of the Armenian government confirmed.

"Yes, I will travel tomorrow and return the same day. Naturally, meetings with the Iranian leadership are planned",

Pashinyan said.

Khamenei's farewell and funeral ceremonies are scheduled to take place from July 4 to 9. The main ceremony in Tehran will be held on July 4-6, followed by a funeral procession in Qom on July 7 and burial in Mashhad on July 9.

Ali Khamenei was killed in late February during US and Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.

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