Russia has not yet received a response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to send some of Russia’s assets frozen in the United States to the Board of Peace, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Such a proposal was indeed put forward by the Russian President, but we have not yet received a response," Peskov said.

According to him, the topic of possible participation in the Board of Peace itself continues to be explored.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Moscow was prepared to contribute $1 bln from its assets frozen in the United States to the Board of Peace established as part of the peace settlement in the Gaza Strip, adding that Russia was prepared to do so even before the issue of participation in the Board of Peace and work was resolved.