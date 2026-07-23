Vestnik Kavkaza

Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan congratulate Uzbek leader on birthday

Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan congratulate Uzbek leader on birthday
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have sent birthday greetings to Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Vladimir Putin praised Uzbekistan's socioeconomic progress and growing foreign policy influence under Shavkat Mirziyoyev's presidency, highlighting the Uzbek leader's contribution to the bilateral relations. Russia's president wished Mirziyoyev good health, happiness, and prosperity.

During a phone call, Ilham Aliyev wished Mirziyoyev a long life and new achievements as head of state. Both sides stressed the importance of developing the strategic partnership between Baku and Tashkent.

Mirziyoyev, who has been president since 2016, turns 69 on July 24.

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