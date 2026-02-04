Vestnik Kavkaza

Putin opens Year of Unity of Peoples of Russia

The Russian leader officially launched the national observance year emphasizing interethnic solidarity.

The ceremony with the participation of the head of state took place at the Rossiya national center.

“I declare the Year of the Unity of the Peoples of Russia open”,

Vladimir Putin said.

The president noted that national achievements across various domains originate from this fundamental unity.

He emphasized that preservation of shared territory, cultural heritage, and traditions consistently unifies the Russian populace.

"This constitutes the foundational basis for our accomplishments across multiple spheres and our victories",

Vladimir Putin affirmed.

