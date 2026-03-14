Rahman Mustafayev: Russia's tourist flow to Azerbaijan to return to record levels

After last year's decline, the tourist flow from Russia to Azerbaijan has begun to grow steadily. Baku expects that by the end of this year, the number of visitors will return to the record levels seen two years ago, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Moscow Rahman Mustafayev said during a working meeting with representatives of the tourism industry.

"Due to certain circumstances, this flow decreased in 2025, but the January figures give us reason to expect its full recovery," Rahman Mustafayev said.

The diplomat emphasized that over 42,000 Russians visited the country in the first month of this year, already exceeding last year's figures. For comparison, the total tourist flow for the entirety of last year was 615,000 people, while in the record year of 2024, this number reached 730,000.

He explained the resurgence of interest in the destination by noting that Moscow and Baku are actively strengthening ties in all spheres. The diplomat believes that amid the extremely tense international and regional situation, Azerbaijan remains a reliable island of stability, security, and well-being.

"Along with Azerbaijan's other advantages, be it the nature, the national cuisine, or the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people, this factor plays a very important role. In these complex geopolitical conditions, we have maintained social stability and economic growth," Rahman Mustafayev said.

Furthermore, the country's tourism infrastructure continues to develop. New hotels are regularly opening in Azerbaijan, and interesting regional routes are being established, allowing the destination to stand alongside recognized leaders in the tourism industry.